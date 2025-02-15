Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 8500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.