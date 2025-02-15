Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 362 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,537,000 after acquiring an additional 709,678 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.89, for a total transaction of $903,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,967.59. This trade represents a 17.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $1,016,421.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,052,881.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,340. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.50.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $227.80 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $230.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.96. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.88% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

