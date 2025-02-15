Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 5,582 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

