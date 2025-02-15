Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 558 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after buying an additional 4,585,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after buying an additional 1,526,942 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after buying an additional 1,460,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,804,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.06 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

