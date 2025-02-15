Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of XMHQ opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
