Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 907.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up approximately 1.6% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,628.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE KR opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $1,040,302.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,366.08. This represents a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $1,167,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,361.80. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,448 shares of company stock worth $12,143,923. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

