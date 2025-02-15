Root Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 386 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $639.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

