Root Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after buying an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after buying an additional 1,069,356 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,435,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after buying an additional 2,689,162 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

