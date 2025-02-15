Roxbury Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Star Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Star Group by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Star Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Price Performance

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. Star Group, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $453.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

