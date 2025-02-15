Roxbury Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,301 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

EMR opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

