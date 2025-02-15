Roxbury Financial LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Linde by 108.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 784,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,086,000 after purchasing an additional 408,659 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Linde by 16.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN opened at $457.00 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $410.69 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total value of $963,388.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,260,958.10. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total transaction of $2,020,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,493,586.48. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $4,306,843. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.82.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

