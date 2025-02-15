Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EW opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $32,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.