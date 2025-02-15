Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$168.12 and traded as high as C$169.77. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$169.34, with a volume of 3,706,118 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$178.83.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$173.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$168.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$3,555,721.76. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$177.09, for a total value of C$272,363.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$4,427.24. This represents a 98.40 % decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,024.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.