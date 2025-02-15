RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,336,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RTX were worth $270,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 508,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in RTX by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after purchasing an additional 490,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,886,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $132.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

