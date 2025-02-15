Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $139.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

