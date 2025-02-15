Salomon & Ludwin LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $336.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $336.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.33 and a 200 day moving average of $318.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.