Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 10,050 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.0% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

