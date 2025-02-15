Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after buying an additional 41,153 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after buying an additional 144,912 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $126.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.75. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

