Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $281.44 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $281.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

