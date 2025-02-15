Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,316.75. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

