Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 198 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKW. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

PKW stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average is $115.61.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.