Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 5,149 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $134.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.49.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.