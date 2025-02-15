Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $44,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.58 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.