Scarborough Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $266.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.28 and its 200 day moving average is $243.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $184.84 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.