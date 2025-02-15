Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.35.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

