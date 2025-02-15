Schroders (LON:SDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 339.80 ($4.28) and traded as high as GBX 389.60 ($4.90). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 383.60 ($4.83), with a volume of 2,388,394 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 427 ($5.37) to GBX 407 ($5.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Schroders from GBX 355 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 329.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 340.10. The stock has a market cap of £5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

In related news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £250.40 ($315.17). 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

