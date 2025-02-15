SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

SharkNinja Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SN traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,238. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. SharkNinja has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $123.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

