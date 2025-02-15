Short Interest in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Grows By 17.4%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 13,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,301. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

