Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Drops By 14.8%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 577,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.78. 204,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,755. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $277.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,310.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 690,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 661,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after acquiring an additional 632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 582,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

