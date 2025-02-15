Short Interest in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Expands By 28.9%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $213,642.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,752.68. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 45,232 shares of company stock worth $1,876,845. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,261,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,257,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 376.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,685. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

