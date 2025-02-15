Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Grows By 12.9%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,100 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $11.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banca Mediolanum
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.