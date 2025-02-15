Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Grows By 12.9%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,100 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $11.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

