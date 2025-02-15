Short Interest in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Increases By 79.3%

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chijet Motor stock. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.44% of Chijet Motor worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chijet Motor Stock Down 2.2 %

Chijet Motor stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,099. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93. Chijet Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $718.56.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

