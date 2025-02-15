Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Decreases By 21.0%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,797,100 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 2,275,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Literature Price Performance

Shares of China Literature stock remained flat at $3.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. China Literature has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

