Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Decreases By 21.0%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,797,100 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 2,275,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Literature Price Performance
Shares of China Literature stock remained flat at $3.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. China Literature has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $3.67.
About China Literature
