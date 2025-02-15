Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Declines By 50.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

CEFC opened at $10.85 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

