Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Grows By 72.2%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,961,000 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 15,653,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,701.3 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
Shares of CICOF stock remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.89.
About COSCO SHIPPING
