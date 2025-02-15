Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Grows By 72.2%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,961,000 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 15,653,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,701.3 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of CICOF stock remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

