Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Grows By 25.9%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 584,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,986,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,399.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 8,015,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,766,932. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

