Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Grows By 72.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,466. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $228.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

