Short Interest in FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Rises By 109.2%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FitLife Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTLF opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. FitLife Brands has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FitLife Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTLF. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FitLife Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FitLife Brands in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in FitLife Brands in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FitLife Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

