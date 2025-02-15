Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Decreases By 51.1%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

