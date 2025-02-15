Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Declines By 50.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY remained flat at $37.00 during trading on Friday. 92 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2056 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

