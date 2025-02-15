Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Rises By 19.1%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Up 0.3 %

GIFI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 41,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,086. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 221,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

