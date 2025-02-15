Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Grows By 80.5%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Informa Stock Up 0.4 %
IFJPY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093. Informa has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15.
Informa Company Profile
