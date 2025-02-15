Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Grows By 80.5%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Informa Stock Up 0.4 %

IFJPY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093. Informa has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

