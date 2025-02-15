Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Drops By 64.0%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,254,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 43,052 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.38. 20,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,688. The firm has a market cap of $424.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $99.99 and a twelve month high of $127.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.62.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

