Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Drops By 22.2%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $74.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.7241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

