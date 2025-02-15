Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Drops By 22.2%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $74.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62.
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).
