Short Interest in NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Increases By 64.5%

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,800 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 449,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NVX stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,063. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NOVONIX has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NOVONIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NOVONIX by 103.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NOVONIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NOVONIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

