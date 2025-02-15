Short Interest in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Expands By 21.1%

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PSQ Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSQH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,018. PSQ has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.29.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). PSQ had a negative return on equity of 404.92% and a negative net margin of 227.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PSQ will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSQH. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PSQ during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PSQ during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PSQ by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 37,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PSQ by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSQH shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on PSQ from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on PSQ in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

