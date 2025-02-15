Short Interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Rises By 21.3%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 267,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 668,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFWD. Laidlaw began coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LFWD

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFWD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 708,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,354. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.05.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 77.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ReWalk Robotics

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II sold 381,676 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $1,282,431.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,049,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,084.80. The trade was a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Swinford acquired 16,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $30,939.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,454.94. This represents a 63.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $115,279 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.