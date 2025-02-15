Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Drops By 44.6%

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SGI Enhanced Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of USDX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 90,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $26.44.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Cuts Dividend

About SGI Enhanced Core ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th.

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

