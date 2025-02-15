Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Declines By 18.4%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Tivic Health Systems stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,989,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Tivic Health Systems has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.24.
Tivic Health Systems Company Profile
