Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Declines By 21.4%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 161.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.71% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

See Also

